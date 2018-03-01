‘Football Diplomacy Ended’: Armenia’s termination of ratification process of protocols makes headlines in Turkish press

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s decree on terminating the ratification process of the Armenian-Turkish protocols has made headlines in the Turkish press.

Immediately after the information was published, many Turkish media outlets were quick to respond, noting that the Armenian President has declared the protocols null and void at the National Secuirty Council session.

It is not unusual that the Turkish media are attempting to link the fact of the failure of the normalization process of the Armenian-Turkish relations with the stance of Armenia, falsely mentioning that “Armenia is ending the normalization process”.

Sozcu, a Turkish nationalist newspaper, published the news headlined “Football Diplomacy Ends”, quoting the Armenian President’s speech at the UN General Assembly, when President Sargsyan in particular had said : “Armenia will declare those two Protocols null and void since they continuously lacked any positive progress towards their implementation”.

Hurriyet reminded that the protocols were signed by Armenia and Turkey in 2009 in Zurich, with assistance of then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Another Turkish newspaper, Milliyet, reminded that the Turkish ministry of foreign affairs had reacted to the Armenian side’s statement on the intention of terminating the ratification process, mentioning that the protocols continue “to be in the foreign relations committee of the Turkish parliament”.

Turkish newspaper Cumhurriyet quoted Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian’s December 2017 statement when he said that “the documents can’t be held hostage forever, and that’s the reason that the President of Armenia declared at the UN General Assembly that Armenia will declare the protocols null and void, because there is no positive progress for their implementation, and we will go into spring of 2018 without those protocols”.

More than 20 Turkish newspapers, including Aksam, Haberler, Haver7, HaberTurk, Demokrathaber and others have already reported the news on Armenia terminating the ratification process of the protocols.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan