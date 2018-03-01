Yerevan has been awarded the Financial Times Award for “Heritage Tourism” nomination

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. fDi Intelligence, a service from the Financial Times, has recognized Yerevan with a specialism award for “Heritage Tourism”.

“The capital of Armenia, Yerevan has been recognised with a specialism award for Heritage Tourism. Many opportunities exist in the city for investors in the areas of heritage tourism and leisure facilities. One such opportunity is the restoration of Erebuni, a historical archaeological museum reserve.

The city has also been commended for its International Outreach, in its efforts to put itself on the map for foreign investors. Yerevan co-operates with more than 50 cities globally, and is a member of eight international organisations. Initiatives are in place to expand international ties with sister and partner city agreements”, ARMENPRESS reports, the periodical writes.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan