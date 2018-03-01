Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-03-18

YEREVAN, 1 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 480.94 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.67 drams to 585.83 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 8.48 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 7.37 drams to 660.52 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 116.61 drams to 20377.36 drams. Silver price down by 2.56 drams to 254.2 drams. Platinum price down by 227.79 drams to 15137.86 drams.