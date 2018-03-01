French culture minister approves temporarily relocating Mona Lisa from Louvre

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. France’s culture minister Françoise Nyssen has approved temporarily relocating Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa from the Louvre to display it in other museums.

“Today I will meet with the director of the Louvre and we will talk about it,” she said during an interview.

“We will seriously study this issue, why should the painting be only in one place and not be available for everyone in different locations?”

According to French media reports, the Louvre-Lens, an art museum located in Lens, Pas-de-Calais, Northern France, approximately 200 kilometers north of Paris can be a possible location for displaying Mona Lisa.

