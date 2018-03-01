Armenian, Italian ministries of foreign affairs hold political consultations in Rome

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Political consultations were held between the Armenian and Italian foreign ministries February 23 in Rome.

Secretary General, Chief of Staff of the Armenian foreign ministry was leading the Armenian delegation, while the Italian delegation was led by Elisabetta Belloni, Secretary General of the Italian ministry, the Armenian ministry told ARMENPRESS.

A wide range of issues concerning the future development of the Armenian-Italian political, economic and humanitarian relations were discussed at the meeting.

The upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan, due in October, was also discussed.

