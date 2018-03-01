Jewelry production expert seeks expanding exports to Georgia, Iran

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The main consumer markets of Armenian jewelry and diamonds remain Russia, USA, Arab countries and Belgium. From EEU countries Kazakhstan is greatly interested in Armenian production.

Emil Grigoryan, director of the Yerevan Jewelry Plant- 1 Gnomon, who also serves as president of the union of jewelers of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS that marketing acions are required for finding new markets.

“We don’t need very big countries and big markets, we simply need good marketing, in order to be exported to several countries where stable contractual sales will be organized,” he said.

Citing the difficulties of serious marketing activities of SMEs, he highlighted the need of governmental support in this sector.

“Essentially the neighboring countries are the primaries. We don’t have any sales in Georgia almost, but the potential is great. We are accepted in the Iranian market but there are difficulties with concerning legislative issues. The created free economic zones will give solutions to the issues, we hope, but this requires times,” he added.

India and China are also promising markets for exporting jewelry production.

Speaking of domestic consumption, Grigoryan said trade has become better and the company has recorded 10-15% growth.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan