Pope Francis appoints Apostolic Nuncio in Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis has appointed an Apostolic Nuncio in Armenia.
The Pope of the Catholic Church appointed Mons. José Avelino Bettencourt as Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia, and titular Archbishop of Cittanova, the Vatican reported.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 03.01-21:57 Deputy FM of Artsakh delivers speech at “Nagorno Karabakh - EU 1988-2018” event held in Brussels
- 03.01-20:42 Supreme Judicial Council members known
- 03.01-19:05 EAFJD hails Armenia’s decision to terminate Armenian-Turkish protocol ratification process
- 03.01-19:05 ‘Football Diplomacy Ended’: Armenia’s termination of ratification process of protocols makes headlines in Turkish press
- 03.01-18:42 Ankara did not heed the calls of Armenia and international community -FM Nalbandian’s speech at NSC meeting
- 03.01-18:42 President Sargsyan instructs FM Nalbandian to notify Turkey on terminating procedure of conclusion of Armenia-Turkey protocols
- 03.01-18:36 Armenian-Turkish protocol ratification process terminated
- 03.01-18:16 Yerevan has been awarded the Financial Times Award for “Heritage Tourism” nomination
- 03.01-17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-03-18
- 03.01-17:38 Asian Stocks down - 01-03-18
- 03.01-17:24 French culture minister approves temporarily relocating Mona Lisa from Louvre
- 03.01-17:04 Armenia presidential election: Voting to kick off 10:30, March 2
- 03.01-16:49 Armenian, Italian ministries of foreign affairs hold political consultations in Rome
- 03.01-16:41 Armenian-Turkish protocols declared null and void - Yerkir Media
- 03.01-16:38 Armenian Embassy participates in 25th International Book Fair in Minsk, Belarus
- 03.01-16:20 California governor appoints 2 ethnic Armenians to serve as judges in LA county Superior Court
- 03.01-16:15 Jewelry production expert seeks expanding exports to Georgia, Iran
- 03.01-16:11 Armenian government opposes liberalization of cryptocurrency market
- 03.01-16:00 Pope Francis appoints Apostolic Nuncio in Armenia
- 03.01-15:52 New investment program worth 106 million AMD to be implemented in light industry field
- 03.01-15:27 Parliament to convene extraordinary session March 6
- 03.01-15:13 Georgian Prime Minister to arrive in Armenia on official visit
- 03.01-15:09 At least 30% growth forecast in jewelry, diamond production
- 03.01-15:04 Development of domestic economic necessary for attracting foreign investors, says presidential candidate Sarkissian
- 03.01-14:56 Government bars former convicts from serving as executives in financial organizations
- 03.01-14:38 Majority of Egyptian MPs have pro-Armenian stance on Genocide – Armen Mazlumyan
- 03.01-14:26 Lawmaker doesn’t see necessity of Armenian-Turkish protocols
- 03.01-14:15 Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian comments on Amulsar project during parliamentary debates
- 03.01-14:07 Presidential candidate Sarkissian’s position is clear and concrete: there should not be political prisoners in Armenia
- 03.01-14:02 HHK lawmaker praises Sarkissian’s candidacy
- 03.01-13:25 Sarkissian holds only Armenian passport since renunciation of UK citizenship in 2011
- 03.01-13:17 Probation officer caught red-handed in undercover bribe operation by national security agents
- 03.01-13:15 Armenian citizen wanted by U.S. justice system on charges of visa fraud: Embassy issues statement
- 03.01-13:10 Increasing public trust will create fertile ground for reducing corruption risks, says Armen Sarkissian
- 03.01-13:05 Healthcare minister cites unawareness as cause of complaints over new prescription law
09:56, 02.23.2018
Viewed 5526 times US threatens Syria with military action
16:08, 02.24.2018
Viewed 2488 times Azerbaijani President’s Claims on Armenia Spark International Backlash - Eurasianet
19:32, 02.23.2018
Viewed 1881 times Arsenal legend Robert Pires weighs in on Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang
17:06, 02.23.2018
Viewed 1635 times Upcoming visit of Madagascar president to be good chance for boosting bilateral relations, says Armenia FM
12:22, 02.24.2018
Viewed 1548 times President Sargsyan holds meeting with Georgian Interior Minister in Yerevan