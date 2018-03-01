Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 March

Pope Francis appoints Apostolic Nuncio in Armenia


YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis has appointed an Apostolic Nuncio in Armenia.

The Pope of the Catholic Church appointed Mons. José Avelino Bettencourt as Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia, and titular Archbishop of Cittanova, the Vatican reported.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




