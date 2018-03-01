California governor appoints 2 ethnic Armenians to serve as judges in LA county Superior Court

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian attorneys Michael Amerian and Armenui Ashvanian have been appointed to serve as judges in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the Office of California Governor Edmund Brown said.

The judges are members of the Armenian Lawyers’ Association.

Michael R. Amerian, 43, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to a judgeship in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Amerian served as a deputy city attorney in the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office since 2003. He served as a law clerk for the Honorable Dickran M. Tevrizian, Jr. at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, from 1999 to 2000. Amerian earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge R. Carlton Seaver. Amerian is a Republican.

Armenui A. Ashvanian, 46, of Glendale, has been appointed to a judgeship in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Ashvanian has served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2005 and has been an adjunct assistant professor at the Glendale University College of Law since 2014. She was an associate at Yeghiayan and Associates from 2004 to 2005. Ashvanian earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Glendale University College of Law and an Associate of Science degree from Glendale Community College. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George Genesta. Ashvanian is a Democrat.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan