Parliament to convene extraordinary session March 6


YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on March 6 as proposed by the government.

The decision on convening the session was passed during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan said the need to convene the session is due to the necessity of debating a number of legislative initiatives.

