Georgian Prime Minister to arrive in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. A delegation led by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Armenia on an official visit March 2.

The Georgian Prime Minister is expected to have meetings with his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan and President Serzh Sargsyan, the government’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan and Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will hold a private meeting, which will be followed by an expanded format meeting of the delegations.

The sides will make statements on the results of the talks afterwards.

PM Kvirikashvili will also visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili will also visit the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.

