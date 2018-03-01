At least 30% growth forecast in jewelry, diamond production

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. 102 million dollars has been recorded in the jewelry and diamond manufacturing output in Armenia – the first time a three digit indicator is being recorded in 10 years.

Gagik Mkrtchyan, advisor to the minister of economic development and investments, says 85 million from the total number comprises diamond production.

“This is an exciting figure and good indicator because back in 2009 we only had 9 million dollar production”, he said.

According to him, they expect at least 30% growth in 2018.

“In case of a more optimistic scenario we predict 50% and more growth”, he said.

The government is seeking to exceed the peak result of 2003 – 350-370 million dollars, by 2021.

“Certain changes are planned in the tools of mechanisms, as result of which we hope to have very good progress”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan