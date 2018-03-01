Majority of Egyptian MPs have pro-Armenian stance on Genocide – Armen Mazlumyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Majority of the members of the Egyptian Parliament has a pro-Armenian stance in regards to the Armenian Genocide, Armen Mazlumyan – chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Egypt, told Armenpress commenting on the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide raised by the Egyptian lawmakers.

“April is ahead, and again the lawmakers raise the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Last year a significant number of MPs signed for including in the agenda and debating the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution, but after that the process didn’t move forward. During those days the two key structures of the Egyptian parliament – the defense and national security community and the foreign affairs committee, issued statements calling on to recognize the Armenian Genocide by not linking it with the issues with Turkey, but just considering it in the context of human rights. And as examples they highlighted the steps taken by the Netherlands and Germany”, Armen Mazlumyan said. He stated that majority of the Egyptian lawmakers have a pro-Armenian stance on this matter.

However, he couldn’t say for sure what developments will happen, to what extent it is possible that the issue will be included in the agenda. Mazumlyan only noted that the existing political field is favorable.

Over the recent period the relations between Egypt and Turkey became worse. The reason is Turkey’s policy run in the region, as well as its stance against Egypt.

Yahya Kadwani, deputy chairman of the defense and national security committee of the Egyptian parliament and Tarek El-Khouly, secretary of the committee on foreign affairs, once again touched upon the issue of recognizing the 1915 Armenian massacres as genocide. The Egyptian lawmakers highlighted the example of the Parliament of the Netherlands and urged their parliament to adopt a similar decision.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan