Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian comments on Amulsar project during parliamentary debates

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. During parliamentary debates of the election of the 4th president of Armenia, opposition MP Lena Nazaryan from the Yelk party addressed a question from presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian regarding the Amulsar mine project.

The MP mentioned that last year she and several other MPs had the chance to meet Sarkissian in London, when, according to the opposition MP, Sarkissian allegedly said at the meeting that he had left the board of directors because he found the way the company is engaged in mining activities to be dangerous. The MP asked whether or not Sarkissian is planning to raise the danger issue of Amulsar project if elected.

“I believe there is a slight misunderstanding regarding what I had said, because by being a diplomat for many years, my response in the presence of colleagues was a bit more diplomatic. I couldn’t have said it so clearly because even by being a member of the consultancy body you have a simple, professional duty – to keep whatever is being spoken inside the board, even if it isn’t an executive board. I have informed you on my attitude, I told you that I have applied to the chairman of the board mentioning my attitude, whether or not it is positive or negative I won’t tell you, I won’t tell today too, because it was my attitude of 5 years ago, and today that company is different”, Sarkissian said, stressing that the great part of the country’s legacy is nature preservation, and he is well aware of the issues, and if elected he will focus on the matter.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated.

Few days later the HHK and the ARF, the ruling coalition, officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

The election will take place March 2 in the parliament.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan