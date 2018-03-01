Presidential candidate Sarkissian’s position is clear and concrete: there should not be political prisoners in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian’s position is clear and concrete: there should not be political prisoners in Armenia, Armenpress reports.

“I haven’t yet seen documents by the European institutions where it is written that this or that person is a political prisoner in Armenia, but during my meetings with the people engaged in civil society, human rights protection they claim that there are political prisoners in Armenia and their number is great. The opinions are different, and for this purpose I have asked to provide me documents within the frames of my powers. When I have the documents, I will have my personal opinion, and if elected as President I will show my attitude which is clear and concrete – there should not be political prisoners in our country”, Armen Sarkissian said during the parliamentary debates on the election of the 4th President of Armenia, in response to the question of Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan.

He assured that he has a very serious attitude towards this issue.

The ruling coalition – the Republican Party and the ARF, have nominated Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy for the post of the 4th President of Armenia. The election of the President will be held on March 2 in the Parliament.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan