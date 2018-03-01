HHK lawmaker praises Sarkissian’s candidacy

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Republican Party (HHK) lawmaker Koryun Nahapetyan says the parliamentary debates on the candidate for the 4th President of Armenia will lead to a new destination – reinterpreting approaches regarding the future.

During parliamentary debates on the candidate for the upcoming election, the ruling party MP emphasized that he is inspired by candidate Armen Sarkissian’s speech.

“It would be very simple to say that the speech was interesting and impressive”, he said, adding that the speech indeed contained broadness, civility and coordination. “It was a very accurate diagnosis of our public organism. He has a vision which also contains a whole perception of specific actions”, Nahapetyan said.

He stressed that the role of the President is extremely great in the parliamentary administration system.

Nahapetyan called Sarkissian’s speech “honest and sincere”.

“It is very important for a president to be presentable. In this context our candidate can honorably represent our state and people both inside and outside, because he has huge experience in all arenas where he has worked during his past”, he said.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated.

Few days later the HHK and the ARF, the ruling coalition, officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

The election will take place March 2 in the parliament.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan