Increasing public trust will create fertile ground for reducing corruption risks, says Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. During the parliamentary debates on the election of the 4th President of Armenia, presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian in his remarks highlighted the fight against unacceptable phenomena, such as corruption. He said this phenomenon has a devastating impact on all spheres of life, Armenpress reports.

“It distorts the entire chain of legal and natural relations, making the human rights a matter of purchase and sale. It’s also regrettable that the society, in general expressing complaint over separate cases or facts, can, to put it mildly, have a tolerant attitude. The coordinated, consistent work conducted by the government in recent years should have a broad public support. Increasing public trust will create a fertile ground for strengthening of legitimacy and reducing corruption risks. It’s also important for this process to be irreversible and people believe in it”, the presidential candidate said.

The election of the 4th President of Armenia will be held on March 2 in the Parliament.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan