Egyptian lawmakers call on parliament to follow Netherlands’ example on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Yahya Kadwani, deputy chairman of the defense and national security committee of the Egyptian parliament and Tarek El-Khouly, secretary of the committee on foreign affairs, once again touched upon the issue of recognizing the 1915 Armenian massacres as genocide, Horizon Weekly reports.

The Egyptian lawmakers highlighted the example of the Parliament of the Netherlands and urged their parliament to adopt a similar decision.

According to Yahya Kadwani, it’s necessary to take a similar step to counter Turkey’s ongoing encroachments. The MP stated that the Armenian massacres are a historical fact, and all should have a clear position on this matter.

Tarek El-Khouly told reporters that Egypt witnessed the history by providing shelter to Armenians.

“The grandsons of massacre survivors live with us, therefore, it’s necessary to discover the plans on reviving the Ottoman state and break the expansionist dreams pursued by Turkey”, the lawmaker said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan