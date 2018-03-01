Major arrested for embezzling 40 million drams worth of supplies from central medical facility

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. A major has been arrested for embezzlement as the Armenian military police uncovered a long time scheme of misappropriation involving military officials.

The major, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed, along with several accomplices, have faked official documentation at a military medicine supply facility from 2015 to 2017. The major is the deputy commander of the base and along with his accomplices they have misappropriated and embezzled over 40 million drams worth of medications and equipment, prosecutors say.

A criminal case was launched.

A large scale investigation has been launched.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan