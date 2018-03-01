Sarkissian highlights eliminating social injustice in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian says he considered the 26 years of independence of Armenia to be years of difficulties, but at the same time great victories for the Armenian people.

During parliamentary debates on the election of the 4th President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian stressed that the victory in the Artsakh Liberation War strengthened the dignity of the Armenian people.

“As a result of this we became a nation which is confident that with its human resources, its heritage and opportunities it can protect its rights. We’ve had other victories also, but the Artsakh victory is unique and it makes each of us the sons of victorious people, for which we must be proud,” he said.

He added that during the first years of independence Armenia was weaker economically, but perhaps more fair, and the society wasn’t polarized to rich and poor to this extent. “Today our state is more powerful, wealthier, but the society is polarized, we have poverty, social inequality, which is the problem of all of us”, he said.

Sarkissian stressed that the Armenian people should continue building the coming years by remembering and not forgetting the key to success which it had discovered, and by not forgetting to learn lessons from previous mistakes in order for them not to be repeated”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan