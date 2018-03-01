Armenia’s Aronian ranked 5th by FIDE

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian is ranked 5th by FIDE.

FIDE released the ratings for March, where Aronian is still 5th like previously. World Champion Magnus Carlsen is first.

Mammedyarov, Kramnik, Nakamura, Caruana and Anand are also included in the top 10.

Armenia’s Gabriel Sargsyan, Vladimir Hakobyan and Hrant Hakobyan have also been included in the top 100 – ranked 66th, 7th and 81st accordingly.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan