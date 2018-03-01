Skyrocketing growth of tourism visits from US, Russia and Iran to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. 23,4% of tourists who visited Armenia in 2017 were from CIS countries, 21,3% were from European countries and 55,3% from other countries.

According to the national statistical service, 20,3% of tourists came from Russia, 1,7% from Ukraine.

4,7% of visitors were from Germany, 4,1% tourists visited from France, 2,1% from UK, 0,7% from the Netherlands, 14,2% from Iran, 13,6 from the US, 2,9% from Georgia, 2,6% from Canada, 0,7% from Turkey.

The number of tourists from the United States grew 2,2 times against 2016.

Visits from Turkey grew 95,6%, visits from Canada grew 84,2%, while tourism visits from the Netherlands and Russia grew 53,3% and 41,4% respectively.

52,8% of the foreign visits were leisure travels, 23,9% were business trips, while 0,2% sought medical tourism and 23,1% mentioned “other” upon arrival.

1,494,779 tourists visited Armenia in 2017, a 18,7% growth against 2016.

