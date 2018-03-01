Food safety service to study fish farm operations

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The State Service of Food Safety (SSFS) convened a meeting with major fish farming companies, exporters and importers of the sector, to discuss existing problems of the fish farming sector and find solutions through cooperation.

SSFS deputy director Hovhannes Hayrapetyan stressed that the feed and water used in fish farming is a priority issue for companies engaged in the business. Hayrapetyan said the service will visit the facilities to review the problems and provide expert consultations to businesses.

Although many fish farming businesses are cooperation with European companies and are acquiring the commercial feed from them, there are possible cases when certain deviations against Armenian legal norms can occur during expertise as result of the feed getting expired during the shipment process.

Experts also highlight focusing on the water used in fish farms in terms of quality.

The food safety agency will carry out monitoring in fish farms to ensure safety and quality of production.

“We will find and eliminate all possible problems together. This is also beneficial for the businesses which are interested in exporting their products,”, an official from the service said.

An agreement was reached that the service will take samples of feed and water from fish farms.

