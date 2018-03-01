Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 March

Parliament pays tribute to memory of 2008 March 1 victims with a moment of silence


YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament paid tribute to the memory of the victims of March 1, 2008 events with a moment of silence, reports Armenpress.

During today’s session Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan came up with this proposal.

He reminded that today marks the 10th anniversary of the March 1 painful events and proposed to pay tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

