White House communications director resigns

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The White House communications director Hope Hicks is to step down by her own decision, the administration said, BBC reports.

US President Donald Trump thanked Hope Hicks for the work and expressed regret over her decision.

She is reported to have told colleagues she felt she had accomplished all she could in the White House.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said it remained unclear when Ms Hicks would leave the administration.

She said her resignation was not connected to testimony she gave to the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

