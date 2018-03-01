Armenia-made medications are as good as imported drugs, experts say

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 8% of medications in Armenia are locally produced, while the remaining is imported.

Hakob Topchyan, director of the Medication and Medical Technology Expert Center of the Healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS that Armenian-made drugs are exported to Moldova, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

“Armenia is a medication importing country. The medicine available in the market is mainly imported from different countries such as Russia, India, Ukraine, Belarus, European countries, USA and others,” he said.

According to Varduhi Grigoryan, head of the Medication Policy and Medical Technology Department of the Healthcare ministry, 5 pharmaceutical companies are operating in Armenia.

“The law required local producers to have licenses in line with proper production conditions,” she said, adding that the entire process of pharmaceutical production in Armenia is carried out in compliance with legislative regulations. “The certificates on duly activity entitles medicine producers to increase exports and raise quality,” Grigoryan said.

The healthcare official assured that medications manufactured in Armenia are as good as imported pharmaceuticals in terms of quality. “When a tender is announced under governmental procurements, nearly 20% of our procurements comprise local production, which are distributed to the population, for example anti-diabetic, psychotropic, and we don’t have any problems with quality,” she said.

Grigoryan says the difference between imported and locally produced drugs is the price. “The price of imported medicine increases as result of VAT,” she said.

The Armenian healthcare ministry carries out monthly updates and research of the registered medications.

