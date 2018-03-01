New prescription-only law comes into force, healthcare ministry releases full list of covered medications

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Antibiotics and drugs containing codeine and hormonal substances will be sold only under prescriptions starting March 1.

The new law will cover intravenous and oncology medicine from July 1, while all remaining medications included in the governmental decision will be sold strictly under prescription from October 1, as the entire law will come into force gradually.

Overall 2700 medications from the total 4700 drugs registered in Armenia will be covered by the new law.

The healthcare ministry published the full list of the drugs which will be covered by the law.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan