LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-02-18

LONDON, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.42% to $2138.00, copper price down by 1.12% to $6989.00, lead price down by 1.78% to $2534.00, nickel price down by 0.79% to $13840.00, tin price down by 0.02% to $21645.00, zinc price down by 1.54% to $3459.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.52% to $81250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.