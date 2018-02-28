MEPs condemn Sumgayit massacres of Armenians by Azerbaijanis and honor their memory with a minute of silence  

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. A range of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Karabakh (Artsakh) Movement took place at the European Parliament attended by MEPs, diplomats, representatives of European NGOs and Armenian organizations, international experts and journalists.

ARMENPRESS reports the MEPs issued a statement condemning the Armenian massacres in Sumgayit and together with the numerous attendees honored the memory of the innocent victims with a minute of silence.

Discussions were held over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the right of Artsakh to self-determination and its political grounds, as well as the role of the EU.

