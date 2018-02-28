Appreciate and encourage youth – “Haykyan -2017” award ceremony takes place

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. “Haykyan” award ceremony took place on February 28 at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan, during which the best public figures, organizations and authors of programs in the youth sphere of 2017 were awarded, ARMENPRESS reports President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the ceremony.

Before the start of the ceremony Coordinator of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Youth Foundation, MP from the RPA faction Karen Avagyan emphasized that “Haykyan” award ceremony is a project that has been implemented for 17 years and is aimed at appreciating and encouraging the youth, students and all the initiatives that they implement during the year. “Fortunately, I can say that during these 17 years no complaints or disagreements have taken place. The winners deserved the victory”, he said.

