UN Secretary-General reaffirms support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair format for NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres received Permanent Representative of Armenia, Ambassador Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on February 27.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian Ambassador conveyed to the Secretary-General the greetings and the good wishes of the President of Armenia and the Foreign Minister. Then Ambassador presented in details the preparations for the Yerevan summit of La Francophonie and the events scheduled for the summit.

António Guterres thanked Ambassador Mnatsakanyan for the greetings and recalled the meeting with the President of Armenia on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2017, as well as visits to Armenia in his previous capacity.

The Secretary-General warmly recalled the event in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the UN, which he had the pleasure to attend. Welcoming the decision to host the 17th Summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan, the Secretary-General reaffirmed the commitment to promoting the growing partnership of the UN with the International Organization of La Francophonie and Armenia.

Ambassador Mnatsakanyan and Secretary-General Guterres exchanged views on cooperation within the United Nations and its structures and on the initiatives being implemented within the international multilateral processes. The UN Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nation’s continued support to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and on the basis of their proposals.



English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan