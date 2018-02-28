Armenian Government to continue creating favorable conditions for sustainable economic development – Prime Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will continue creating favorable conditions for sustainable economic development in 2018, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian Premier Karen Karapetyan posted on his Facebook page.

“In 2017 the Cabinet managed to ensure GDP growth that surpassed our predictions. This year again we will continue creating favorable conditions for sustainable economic development”, he wrote.

The GDP growth comprised 7.5% in 2017 which in the context of the past ten years is quite an impressive figure for our economy. The GDP growth was mostly contributed by the services (3.6%) and industry (1.8%). Moreover, thanks to the 10.4% industry growth, which differs from the figures recorded for years (except 2011, the increase was 13.6%), the industry’s share in GDP reached 17% which is the highest figure since 2006. The GDP growth was also contributed by the trade (1.7%) and construction (0.2%). Despite its small contribution, the construction field provides quite an optimistic impetus on the background of declines of the past four years. “I want to state that we will not be satisfied with the high figures recorded and will target their stability and inclusive growth”, Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Suren Karayan said earlier today.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan