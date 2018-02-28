State to continue subsidizing utility expenses of residents of bordering communities
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The state will continue to provide assistance to bordering communities in 2018 by partially subsidizing the tariffs for natural gas, electricity and irrigation water and compensating property and land tax, ARMENPRESS reports the draft decision is included in the agenda of March 1 Cabinet meeting.
928 million and 871 thousand AMD will be allocated to bordering community in 2018 as state assistance.
The beneficiaries of the assistance will be 2 communities from Ararat, Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor Provinces and 19 communities from Tavush Province.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
- 02.28-21:50 MEPs condemn Sumgayit massacres of Armenians by Azerbaijanis and honor their memory with a minute of silence
- 02.28-21:48 Appreciate and encourage youth – “Haykyan -2017” award ceremony takes place
- 02.28-21:27 Delegation of Lyon Mayor Georges Képénékian to visit Armenia
- 02.28-20:32 Commemoration ceremony dedicated to 30th anniversary of Armenian pogroms in Sumgait held in Beirut
- 02.28-20:21 UN Secretary-General reaffirms support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair format for NK conflict settlement
- 02.28-20:06 Armenian Government to continue creating favorable conditions for sustainable economic development – Prime Minister
- 02.28-19:53 State to continue subsidizing utility expenses of residents of bordering communities
- 02.28-19:45 Property belonging to "Nairit-2" to be alienated – buyer plans to make 7.5 billion AMD investment
- 02.28-19:20 Armenian parliament calls on international community to condemn Azerbaijani atrocities against Armenian peaceful population
- 02.28-17:52 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-02-18
- 02.28-17:50 Asian Stocks down - 28-02-18
- 02.28-17:33 Teghut investment project to be continued – says Minister
- 02.28-17:00 Industry, service branch behind 7,5% GDP growth result
- 02.28-16:34 Armenian FM, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights hold meeting in Geneva
- 02.28-16:32 President Sargsyan extends condolences over passing of filmmaker Albert Mkrtchyan
- 02.28-16:27 Education minister briefs President Sargsyan on sector’s current issues and 2018 activities
- 02.28-16:20 Artsakh in the European Parliament: Conference dedicated to Nagorno Karabakh kicks off in Brussels
- 02.28-16:00 Flowers by Martiros Saryan displayed in Yerevan first time ever
- 02.28-15:54 Minister Karayan considers 7.5% GDP growth impressive figure for Armenia’s economy
- 02.28-15:42 Investment programs worth 856.5 million USD implemented in Armenia in 2017
- 02.28-15:13 Ex Prosecutor General elected chairman of parliamentary committee
- 02.28-15:11 Electricity export volume from Armenia to Iran can reach up to 1400MW
- 02.28-15:07 Walt Disney to invest 2 billion Euros in Disneyland Paris
- 02.28-14:58 Armenia’s economy minister, Brussels Airlines executives discuss prospects of cooperation
- 02.28-14:53 Armenia’s GDP increases by 7.5%: the highest rate over past 10 years
- 02.28-14:22 Armenia, Iran sign customs co-op deals
- 02.28-14:10 Report on investment programs carried out in Armenia in 2017 released
- 02.28-14:03 Commemorate and demand justice: Sumgait pogrom victims honored in Yerevan memorial
- 02.28-13:47 Parliament of Artsakh adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait Pogroms
- 02.28-13:45 Economist considers new conceptual situation President Sargsyan’s emphasis on inclusive economic growth
- 02.28-13:40 Armenia’s delegation for 2018 Winter Paralympic Games to depart for South Korea on March 5
- 02.28-13:25 Donald Trump’s business idol Kirk Kerkorian – The Gambler author presents details
- 02.28-13:21 Armenian parliament calls on int’l community to condemn Azeri crimes - MPs adopt statement
- 02.28-13:15 Armenian FM meets with Director-General of UN Office at Geneva
- 02.28-13:08 Voting on electing chairman of standing committee on state and legal affairs begins in Parliament
09:56, 02.23.2018
Viewed 5458 times US threatens Syria with military action
21:53, 02.22.2018
Viewed 3213 times Parliament of Netherlands adopts two resolutions on Armenian Genocide
16:08, 02.24.2018
Viewed 2391 times Azerbaijani President’s Claims on Armenia Spark International Backlash - Eurasianet
19:32, 02.23.2018
Viewed 1814 times Arsenal legend Robert Pires weighs in on Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang
17:06, 02.23.2018
Viewed 1560 times Upcoming visit of Madagascar president to be good chance for boosting bilateral relations, says Armenia FM