State to continue subsidizing utility expenses of residents of bordering communities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The state will continue to provide assistance to bordering communities in 2018 by partially subsidizing the tariffs for natural gas, electricity and irrigation water and compensating property and land tax, ARMENPRESS reports the draft decision is included in the agenda of March 1 Cabinet meeting.

928 million and 871 thousand AMD will be allocated to bordering community in 2018 as state assistance.

The beneficiaries of the assistance will be 2 communities from Ararat, Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor Provinces and 19 communities from Tavush Province.

