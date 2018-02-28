YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia plans to alienate the property of “Nairit-2” CJSC (buildings and 10.3 hectares land) to “S S Investments” LTD, ARMENPRESS reports the draft decision is included in the agenda of March 1 Cabinet meeting.

The property has been estimated at 626.9 million AMD by the independent evaluator.

“S S Investments” LTD has sent a writ to the Prime Minister, expressing readiness to acquire the property and use it for its projects – industrial and other business goals. Particularly, the company plans to establish a mechanical workshop, concrete plant, a center for producing and processing building materials, leasehold areas, offices for rent, a hotel complex, construction, agricultural, small and medium equipment exhibition hall and so on.

The buyer has also expressed readiness to invest 7.5 billion AMD during the upcoming 7-10 years and to create 250 jobs by preliminary assessments.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan