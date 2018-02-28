Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-02-18

YEREVAN, 28 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 February, USD exchange rate is down by 0.18 drams to 480.81 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 5.70 drams to 587.50 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.07 drams to 8.55 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 3.33 drams to 667.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 127.52 drams to 20493.97 drams. Silver price is down by 1.03 drams to 256.76 drams. Platinum price is down by 52.14 drams to 15365.65 drams.