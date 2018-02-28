Asian Stocks down - 28-02-18

TOKYO, 28 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 28 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.44% to 22068.24 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.23% to 1768.24 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.99% to 3259.41 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.36% to 30844.72 points.