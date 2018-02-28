Teghut investment project to be continued – says Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Teghut investment project is underway, Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Suren Karayan said during Q&A session at the parliament, answering the question of “Yelk” bloc member Mane Tandilyan.

“At the moment examinations are underway in connection with the mine dump. Two international organizations carry out an examination to find out what works should be done in order the project continues in an eco-friendly way”, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister saying.

He added that after the conclusions some time may be required for implementing re-equipment works, after which the project will continue.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan