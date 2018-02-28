Flowers by Martiros Saryan displayed in Yerevan first time ever

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Martiros Saryan’s Flowers, a painting which for many years has been in Russia, will be put on a 1-week display in Yerevan.

The debut presentation of the painting took place February 28, the birthday of the acclaimed painter, in the Martiros Saryan house-museum.

Saryan painted Flowers while being filmed for a movie titled Martiros Saryan. The pained later gave the work to the operator of the scene, Marat Varzhapetyan. The painting was presumably sold the latter’s family, and ended up in the private collection of a Russian art collector Yuri Nosov.

“I acquired this paining 10 years ago at a Swedish auction,” he said. “I am happy that the painting has caused so much interest and that it will be displayed for a certain period of time in this museum,” Nosov said.

A part of the Martiros Saryan film was screened at the museum.

