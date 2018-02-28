Investment programs worth 856.5 million USD implemented in Armenia in 2017

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The investments made in Armenia in 2017 by state, loan resources and grants, as well as by private funds, public-private partnership comprised a total of 856.5 million USD, according to the report on the investment programs released by the government.

Programs with a total of 170.9 million USD volume have been implemented in the provinces which are not included in the aforementioned figure. Overall, 614 programs have been implemented in the provinces.

The government has provided different privileges to a number of companies, and the ministry of economic development and investments has conducted a monitoring during the year over the privileges assumed through an investment program by these companies. According to the monitoring results, nearly 506 million USD investments were made in 2017 which is included in the 856 million USD investments.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan