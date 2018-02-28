Electricity export volume from Armenia to Iran can reach up to 1400MW

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan met with the delegation led by Iranian minister of energy Reza Ardakanian on the sidelines of the 15th session of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission held in Yerevan on February 26-27, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Manukyan once again welcomed the Iranian delegation’s visit to Armenia and said it will contribute to further boosting the activity of the intergovernmental commission.

The officials discussed the process of programs of mutual interest, as well as the opportunities for new investments projects. In this context, they in particular touched upon the ongoing construction works of the Iran-Armenia 400 kW third high-voltage power transmission line. Based on the implementation of this project the electricity export volume from Armenia to Iran can reach up to 1400 MW.

The Iranian minister thanked for the reception and stated that the sessions of the inter-governmental commission are effective platform to discuss the issues of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation agenda and find solutions.

The ministers also touched upon the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in the fields of nature protection, in particular, the water resources management field. Minister Ashot Manukyan expressed readiness to continue the joint works on this path.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the investment program for constructing the Meghri hydropower plant and reached an agreement to organize a meeting in Tehran with the participation of the concerned sides aimed at attracting additional financial resources.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan