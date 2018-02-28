Walt Disney to invest 2 billion Euros in Disneyland Paris

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Walt Disney Company has announced a 2 billion Euro multi-year expansion for Disneyland Paris.

The new development will include a transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park, adding three new areas that are based on Marvel, Frozen and Star Wars, as well as multiple new attractions and live entertainment experiences. The expansion plan—one of the most ambitious development projects at Disneyland Paris since the resort’s 1992 opening—underscores Disney’s commitment to the resort’s long-term success as its brand beacon in Europe, Walt Disney Company reported.

“We’re very excited about the future of Disneyland Paris and continue to invest in its long-term success,” said Disney Chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger. “The resort is already the leading tourist destination in Europe, and the transformative expansion we announced today will add even more of our beloved characters and unparalleled storytelling to create new lands, attractions and entertainment that further elevate the guest experience and drive new opportunities for tourism in this dynamic region.”

With more than 320 million visits since 1992 and representing 6.2 percent of France’s tourism income, Disneyland Paris has played a key leadership role in tourism for the region.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan