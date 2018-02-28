Armenia’s economy minister, Brussels Airlines executives discuss prospects of cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan held a meeting with the delegation of Brussels Airlines Vice President Herman Carpentier, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

At the meeting the sides discussed prospects of boosting tourism between Armenia and Belgium. In this context the Brussels Airlines executives discussed the steps which will be able to carry out if the Brussels-Yerevan flight is re-launched.

Ara Khzmalyan, director of the Armenian Tourism Development Foundation, presented the possible joint marketing actions for increasing tourism flows from both Belgium and neighboring countries.

The sides agreed to continue cooperation in designing tourism projects.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan