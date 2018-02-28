Armenia’s GDP increases by 7.5%: the highest rate over past 10 years

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s GDP growth rate for 2017 comprised 7.5%, according to the National Statistical Service, reports Armenpress.

This is the highest rate over the past 10 years.

A double-digit GDP growth rate was recorded in 2002-2007 – 13% on average.

According to the NSS data, the GDP by absolute value comprised 5 trillion 580 billion 116.9 million drams in 2017.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan