Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Armenia’s GDP increases by 7.5%: the highest rate over past 10 years


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s GDP growth rate for 2017 comprised 7.5%, according to the National Statistical Service, reports Armenpress.

This is the highest rate over the past 10 years.

A double-digit GDP growth rate was recorded in 2002-2007 – 13% on average.

According to the NSS data, the GDP by absolute value comprised 5 trillion 580 billion 116.9 million drams in 2017.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration