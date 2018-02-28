Armenia, Iran sign customs co-op deals

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the Armenian-Iranian inter-governmental commission session in Yerevan, state revenue committee president Vardan Harutyunyan and Iran’s deputy minister of economy and finance, president of the customs service Forud Asgari signed a protocol on initial e-data exchange on international shipments of goods and transportation services.

The sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on facilitating shipments under customs transit procedures.

The Iranian partners were briefed on the FEZ main principles under EEU and Armenia customs legislation exhibition.

The Iranian delegation later toured the SRC monitoring center and viewed the administration system.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan