Armenian FM meets with Director-General of UN Office at Geneva

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, while on a working visit to Geneva, met with Michael Møller, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting both officials expressed satisfaction over Armenia’s active engagement in the UN’s and its structures’ activities.

FM Nalbandian and Michael Møller exchanged views on the 37th session agenda of the UN Human Rights Council, Armenia’s initiative on preventing genocides and crimes against humanity. In this context minister Nalbandian said Armenia, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Convention on Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, came with an initiative to adopt a new resolution of the Human Rights Council containing concrete action proposals and the activity of the UN and its member states concerning the prevention of genocides. The FM informed that Armenia will hold the third global forum “Against the Crime of the Genocide” on the International Day of Commemoration of Genocide Victims on December 9 which will be dedicated to the prevention of genocides through education.

The officials also touched upon the goals included in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, attached importance to their effective implementation and the cooperation of the UN member states in this regard. In this context the FM presented Armenia’s engagement and activities carried out so far within the frames of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The meeting also touched upon the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie which will be held in Yerevan in October 2018.

Edward Nalbandian also presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at peacefully settling the Karabakh conflict.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan