Voting on electing chairman of standing committee on state and legal affairs begins in Parliament


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on state and legal affairs and protection of human rights has kicked off in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

The ruling Republican Party has nominated Gevorg Kostanyan’s candidacy for the position.

The voting began at 13:00 and ends at 14:00.

