Obituary: Prominent film director Albert Mkrtchyan passes away aged 81

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Film director and scriptwriter Albert Mkrtchyan, the younger brother of acclaimed actor Mher Mkrtchyan, passed away on February 28, just one day after turning 81 years old.

The Mher Mkrtchyan Artistic Theater told ARMENPRESS that the filmmaker was battling a long time disease.

Albert Mkrtchyan was born in 1937 in Leninakan, present day Gyumri.

He graduated the Moscow Cinematography Institute in 1971. From 1960 to 1966 he was the director of the Armenian TV studio, and in 1971 director of the HayFilm Studio.

He served as artistic director of the Gyumri Drama Theater from 1999, and from 2000 as artistic director of the Yerevan Mher Mkrtchyan Artistic Theater.

Mkrtchyan delivered lectures in the State Pedagogical University of Yerevan and the Theater and Cinema Institute.

