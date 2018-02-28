Tourism blogger Alexander Lapshin wears t-shirt depicting Artsakh soldier

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Israeli tourism blogger Alexander Lapshin, known for his highly publicized arrest and illegal extradition from Belarus to Azerbaijan, has published a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt depicting an on-duty Artsakh soldier.

“Friends, how do you like my new t-shirt? It is very special. What do you think, the soldier of which army is depicted?” Lapshin wrote on social media.

The majority of social media users were quick to guess that the soldier is an Artsakhi serviceman, whose photo became widely known during the April War of 2016.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan