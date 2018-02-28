Trump son-in-law, advisor Kushner loses access to top intelligence briefing

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, has lost access to the most valued U.S. intelligence report, the President’s Daily Brief, as the White House imposes greater discipline on access to secrets, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Kushner, a wealthy New York businessman married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, has not received his full security clearance because of his extensive financial links,

Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement: “Mr. Kushner has done more than what is expected of him in this process.”

The President’s Daily Brief is distributed to a small number of top-level U.S. officials. It includes highly classified intelligence analysis, information about CIA covert operations and reports from the most sensitive U.S. sources or those shared by allied intelligence agencies.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan