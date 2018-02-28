Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Syunik locals save Georgian driver as vehicle crashes 200 meters downhill into canyon


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Locals of Syunik, Armenia have rushed to help a young Georgian citizen after the latter crashed his car on the Kapan-Kajaran road, Sputnik Georgia reported citing the country’s emergency situations service.

The driver, Zurab Etipashvili, 29, crashed his Mercedes 200 meters downhill a canyon.

Locals of the Syunik province rushed to the car and transported the driver to a hospital before emergency personnel even reached the scene.

Doctor said the driver is in a fair medical state.

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration