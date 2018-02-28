Syunik locals save Georgian driver as vehicle crashes 200 meters downhill into canyon
10:16, 28 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Locals of Syunik, Armenia have rushed to help a young Georgian citizen after the latter crashed his car on the Kapan-Kajaran road, Sputnik Georgia reported citing the country’s emergency situations service.
The driver, Zurab Etipashvili, 29, crashed his Mercedes 200 meters downhill a canyon.
Locals of the Syunik province rushed to the car and transported the driver to a hospital before emergency personnel even reached the scene.
Doctor said the driver is in a fair medical state.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version