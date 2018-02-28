11 people sick from 'suspicious letter' sent to US military base

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Eleven people became ill at a US military base in Arlington, Virginia, after opening a suspicious letter. Three were taken to the hospital after a hazardous material situation was declared, RT reports.

The Arlington Fire Department responded to a hazardous material call at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall, which is located near the Pentragon. Fire crews and hazmat units rushed to the scene. Three people were taken to the hospital and are currently in a stable condition, Arlington County Fire Department reported on Twitter

At least five people were displaying symptoms such as nose bleeds and itching after coming in contact with the substance.

The base was evacuated as a precaution, a Marine official said, according to ABC News.

Several hours after a scheduled press conference on the incident was cancelled, the US Marine Corps reported that the envelope was removed from the site and the building was “screened and cleaned.”

An investigation into the incident is being led by the Navy’s criminal investigative service and the FBI

